Salem girls basketball turns ball over 27 times in State Championship loss

Salem girls basketball couldn’t overcome Manor on Saturday in the Class 4 State Championship game, falling 43-40.

The Spartans didn’t help themselves, in fact they turned the ball over 27 times and were outrebounded on the offensive glass 21-10.

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The Spartans took a two point lead into halftime, but in the second half were victim to Manor’s stout defense, scoring 17 points the rest of the game. They were outscored 23-17.

Emme Custer scored a team high 20 points for Salem, half of its total. Manor’s Jha’Ziya Babb scored a game high 23 points.

The Spartans once led by seven with 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, but Salem’s rebounding trouble gave Manor multiple offensive chances, which they capitalized on.

"We weren’t boxing out our best,“ said Custer. ”Even myself, I didn’t box out the best I could. I think just we were a little focused on watching where the ball went instead of going getting in. Sometimes we just get a little hectic and caught up with the moment so I think we could have slowed ourselves down, focused on boxing out, focused on rebounding, just little things."

Salem did have a chance to tie or win the game with 10 seconds left down 42-40, but a jump ball called with the possession arrow in Manor’s favor sealed the deal.

“We passed it a little too early before we could get the clear open cut and then her hands were with the ball too,” said Bailey Rider."

“Proud of them,” said Head Coach Scott Jester. “Seniors, they’ve won a hell of a lot of games for us. Do great things in the future. Our returners will keep it going too. I’m just proud to be their coach.”

The next time Salem takes the court it will be a completely different Spartans team, as they’re set to graduate seven seniors in the spring.