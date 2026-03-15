Narrows’ Lowe set to retire; Shrader named head football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – In 1st and 10 news, Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe is set to retire at the end of the current school year. Lowe confirmed the news to 10 Sports earlier this week.

In a corresponding move, former Giles standout Dakoda Shrader will be the new head coach of the Green Wave program. He has been on staff under Lowe for the last four years and was part of the Giles Spartans 2013 state championship team. Shrader later went on to play at Bridgewater College where he led the Eagles in receiving with 26 catches and 405 receiving yards in 2018.

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Lowe will also retire from his post as athletic director. He has served as head coach for the Green Wave program since 2003. He guided Narrows to 15 playoff appearances in his 23 years at the helm, earning over 100 victories.