Boozer, No. 1 overall seed Duke get rolling after halftime to beat TCU 81-58 and reach Sweet 16

Duke forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against TCU guard Tanner Toolson (55) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Cameron Boozer shook off a quiet first half to finish with 19 points and No. 1 overall seed Duke shot 61.5% after halftime Saturday to pull away from TCU for an 81-58 win in a physical second-round game at the NCAA Tournament.

The freshman voted a unanimous first-team Associated Press All-American earlier this week had just two points and missed his only shot in the first half. But he scored three times during the 11-0 second-half burst — twice on high-low feeds from fellow big Patrick Ngongba II in his return to the lineup — as Duke (34-2) finally shook free of the ninth-seeded Horned Frogs (23-12).

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That 11-0 run was the capper on a 26-6 surge that spanned nearly nine minutes, with TCU missing 15 of 17 shots after Jayden Pierre's layup tied it at 44-all with 13:56 left.

The Blue Devils opened the tournament with an uncharacteristically shaky performance that had them flirting with only the third 16-versus-1 upset against Siena. This time, they trailed only briefly in the second half on the way to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season under Jon Scheyer, earning a trip to the nation's capital to face the St. John's-Kansas winner Friday.

Micah Robinson scored 18 points for TCU, which beat eighth-seeded Ohio State on Xavier Edmonds’ basket in the final seconds of the first round. But the Horned Frogs couldn’t sustain a quality first 25 minutes against the Blue Devils, shooting just 10 for 38 after halftime and 33.3% for the game.

The game also had some chippy and testy vibes. TCU's David Punch took an elbow from Boozer on a drive and came up with a bloody nose that resulted in a flagrant-foul call on review, and there was a double-flagrant foul when Ngongba and Edmonds ended up tangled and fell to the floor.

Coach Jamie Dixon also got a technical foul in the second half for complaining in frustration after there was no goaltending call on a block from behind by Maliq Brown.

TCU was playing in its fourth tournament in five years under Dixon, but the Horned Frogs fell short of a chance to reach the second weekend of the tournament for the first time in the modern era since expansion to 64 teams in 1985.

Up next

One thing is certain: The Blue Devils will face a Hall of Fame coach and national title winner in the regional semifinals. The fourth-seeded Jayhawks, led by Bill Self, meet the fifth-seeded Red Storm led by Rick Pitino on Sunday.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness