Virginia Tech’s Nelson, Baker enter transfer portal

Virginia Tech’s Mackenzie Nelson and Carys Baker are hitting the transfer portal.

Nelson, a sophomore from Greenwich, Connecticut averaged eight points per game and just over five assists. After starting just one game last year, Nelson started every game this past season for the Hokies.

Baker averaged 14.3 points per game and 6.9 rebounds this season while shooting 37.9% from three. Baker has one year of eligibility left.

They join forward Kayl Petersen and guard Sophie Swanson as Hokies hitting the transfer portal.