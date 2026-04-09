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Sports

76ers say Joel Embiid will have surgery for appendicitis with no timeline for his return

Associated Press

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Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 6, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, center, talk with Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry, right, after an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 6, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

HOUSTON – Joel Embiid was diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo surgery on Thursday in Houston, the Philadelphia 76ers announced.

The 76ers are scheduled to play at the Rockets on Thursday night.

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The team said further updates will be provided as appropriate.

The 76ers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and on track for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Embiid has been limited to 38 games this season. He was held out against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday with “right oblique; injury management; (and) illness.” He has not played in both games of a back to back all season.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.