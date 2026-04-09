Salem Spartans spring signing ceremony

SALEM, Va. – The spring signing period has arrived, and Salem High School is once again sending a strong group of student-athletes to the collegiate level.

Leading the way from the girls lacrosse program, Rylee McNeil has committed to the University of Mary Washington, while teammate Anne Craig Thomas will continue her career at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. On the boys side, Andrew Nevergold is set to play at Newberry College.

Salem’s girls basketball program will also be well represented. Aniyah Fox and Lexie Hart have both signed with Bluefield College, while Bailey Rider will head to Emory & Henry University.

From the boys basketball team, Cam Boles has committed to nearby Roanoke College.

On the soccer field, Elijah Clark will join the program at Roanoke College.

Two-time state tennis champion Drew Perez will continue his career at Sewanee: The University of the South.

The group highlights another successful year for Salem athletics, with multiple programs sending athletes to compete at the next level.