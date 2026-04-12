Tottenham loses again as new coach Roberto De Zerbi gets off to a bad start

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi during the Premier League match between Tottenham and Sunderland, at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Sunday April 12, 2026. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Tottenham's Premier League survival fight took another blow on Sunday after a 1-0 loss to Sunderland that left the London club rooted in the relegation zone.

In coach Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge, Spurs fell to its 16th league loss of the season. Its 14-game winless run in the league dates back to Jan. 1.

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Nordi Mukiele's deflected shot sealed the game at the Stadium of Light and plunged Tottenham’s campaign deeper into crisis.

Tottenham is two points adrift of safety with six games to go. Its plight wasn't helped by relegation-fighting Nottingham Forest drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace came back from 1-0 down to beat Newcastle 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Second-placed Manchester City played at Chelsea later Sunday.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer