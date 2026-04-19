Liberty Football rolls out Spring Showcase

There was no spring game for the Liberty football program on Saturday, but rather a Spring showcase for the Flames, giving their fans a chance to see the team in its early stages.

It was a season to forget last year for the Flames - just 4-8 in 2025 - but just like Spring flowers, a new roster has bloomed in Lynchburg with the hope of returning Liberty to national prominence.

Similar to last year’s spring practice, the Flames are holding a quarterback competition, with Ethan Vasko missing all of spring camp.

Zooming out, the roster has been overhauled. especially in the era of the transfer portal and Name, Image, and Likeness, but Flames leaders are ready to get to work with their teammates.

“We want to win and it’s not just on the field, it’s off the field, it’s in the classroom. Everybody is holding everybody accountable and it’s just a blessing, to be in a role where I can be in my fourth year and have an opportunity to lead these guys and be able to, you know, help the new guys understand how we do things around here,” said Jamari Person, a senior wide receiver.

“My sense right now about this group is they do want to win,” said Head Coach Jamey Chadwell. “They compete when there’s combat and they want to win. That’s what they care about and so that’s actually great. There’s a lot of times when there’s a lot of other things people care about. So far this group has all been about winning and do what it matters to win.”

Liberty kicks off their season against James Madison on September 5th.