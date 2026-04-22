Salem’s Garst stepping down after 19 years

After leaving an undeniable legacy at Salem High School, Kevin Garst is stepping down as head coach of the boys basketball team.

During his time leading Salem, Garst built the Spartans into a model of consistency, highlighted by a state championship run in 2013. His connection to the program runs deep, as he was also a member of a state championship team at Salem High School as a player before returning to his alma mater as head coach.

Garst led the Spartans to a 19-5 record this season.

Now, with his resignation, Salem turns the page and begins the search for a new head coach, marking the end of a long and successful era for Spartans basketball.