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Patrick Henry boys soccer blanks William Fleming

Spencer Pierce, WSLS Sports Anchor/Reporter

City rivals clashed on the pitch Wednesday night, as Patrick Henry boys soccer took down William Fleming 2-0.

The game was suspended for over an hour due to weather conditions, but when the first half started, the Patriots seemed to have no rust to shake off, scoring both of their goals in the first.

Destin Kasinga was the first to find the back of the net with a header, while Camden Taylor sent in the Patriots second goal of the game with just five minutes remaining in the half.

The Patriots improve to 6-2-4 and take on Cave Spring on Friday at 7 p.m. while the Colonels look to bounce back against Staunton River on Friday at 7 p.m.

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