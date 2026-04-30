Schroder's halftime speech, 11 points in 4th quarter spark Cavaliers to victory over Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, In Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND – James Harden garnered the most attention in the series of moves the Cleveland Cavaliers made near the NBA trade deadline.

However, the Cavaliers would have been in dire straits Wednesday night without Dennis Schroder.

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Schroder scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers came back to beat the Toronto Raptors 125-120 in Game 5 of their first-round series.

“This guy’s played in huge games in the NBA and then on the international scene, so this type of game fits him,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I think it started with him getting to the rim and then that loosened up the jumper for him. And then I thought his defense on (RJ) Barrett really got under him, harassed him. He really was Dennis the Menace tonight.”

Schroder — acquired from the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 1 along with Keon Ellis — finished with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including three 3-pointers, in 21 minutes. This is the 17th time Schroder has scored at least 19 points in a playoff game. He had 20 for Detroit in Game 2 of its first-round series against New York last year.

It was the third-most points Schroder has scored since joining the Cavaliers.

“I love big games, I love the playoffs. You’ve just got to embrace it,” Schroder said. “I’ve been through a lot of big games of my career, and I’ve seen it. I think experience matters, but at the end of the day, the urgency and the energy, you’ve got to have it.”

Schroder’s biggest contribution came before the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers trailed 74-67 at halftime. The 13-year veteran gave a detailed 2-3 minute breakdown in the locker room on what was needed to come back.

“I just wanted to see Cavs basketball, how we played when we first got here. We did a great job even throughout this season when we first got here, but I think we got a little bit away from that,” Schroder said. “We need the big guys. Jarrett (Allen) and Evan Mobley are the key to our team. We’ve got two superstars with Don (Donovan Mitchell) and with Uno (James Harden), but those two big guys, we’ve got to use them.”

Mobley had six of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, both on 3-pointers. His 3 with 10:21 remaining off an assist by Schroder gave Cleveland a 106-103 lead that it would not relinquish.

Schroder added a layup to extend the Cavs’ lead to five points.

“I was just trying to be aggressive. I just wanted to come out and bring the energy, try to help as much as I can to get the W,” Schroder said.

Schroder played the final 16 minutes. Atkinson tried to get Mitchell and Mobley back in during the fourth quarter, but Mitchell said the group on the floor was playing well.

“Sometimes the best offense is just going to stand over there. There’s a trust level that I have, and we all have with this group,” said Mitchell, who had 19 points. “And like I said, it’s the playoffs, man. It doesn’t matter if it’s me, whoever it is, as long as we’re getting quality looks and figuring it out. And that’s what we saw throughout tonight.”

Schroder said he did not realize Mitchell chose to stay on the bench until someone mentioned it after the game.

“ I’m the same way, though. When somebody is balling and even when the coach tells me to get in, I’m letting the guy cook. Whoever cooks, and I appreciate that from Don,” Schroder said. “That means a lot. He is a superstar. Not a lot of superstars do that who I’ve been around.”

Schroder and the Cavaliers will try to close out the series Friday night in Toronto

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