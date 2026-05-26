Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to NBA Finals, wins Larry Bird Trophy as Eastern Conference finals MVP

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, center, holds the Eastern Conference Championship trophy after Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND – The New York Knicks made a commitment to Jalen Brunson four years ago, signing him as a free agent and building their team around him.

Brunson proved they made the right decision by leading them to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

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The All-Star point guard averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists during New York's sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, earning the Larry Bird Trophy as the series MVP. He had 15 points and five assists Monday, when the Knicks crushed Cleveland 130-93 in Game 4.

“It's an honor to be here in this city and this organization,” Brunson said, sitting side-by-side with former Villanova University teammates Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges. "I wouldn't trade it for the world.

“We're still writing our story, but I like the journey that we're on right now.”

Skepticism abounded around the league when New York extended a four-year, $104 million contract to the then-Dallas Mavericks guard in 2022. Brunson silenced many critics when he averaged 24.0 points in his first season, then added three straight All-Star selections.

After helping the Knicks reach the East finals in 2025, when they lost to the upstart Indiana Pacers, Brunson was the best player in the series from start to finish against the Cavaliers. In Game 1, his 38-point masterpiece fueled New York's comeback from a 22-point hole in the fourth quarter.

“He just puts in the work. He’s a testament of that,” Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “He believes in that, and he showcases that every single day to all of us and it drives us to be better.”

Brunson’s work ethic instantly impressed New York coach Mike Brown when he was hired last summer, then forced him to change his sleep habits during the season as the 29-year-old went all out in morning shootarounds. It prompted Brown to compare his determination to basketball legends Stephen Curry and Tim Duncan.

“Their quiet strength, all the time, is what they all have in common,” Brown said. “Jalen's work ethic is off the chart and he makes me adjust because he goes so hard every day. When your leader is that way, it's easy to be a coach.”

The Knicks subsequently brought in Bridges and Hart via trades, and acquired Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves as the final piece of the puzzle. That core four is now just four wins away from delivering the franchise its first NBA title since 1973.

“There is no player, no other guard I'd want to be in this position with than J.B.,” Bridges said.

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