Fagan resigns as Radford softball coach

Radford head coach Kevin Fagan, left, visits the pitching circle during an NCAA college softball game against Cleveland State, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Leesburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

RADFORD, Va. – Kevin Fagan has resigned as head coach of the Radford University softball program after two seasons leading the Highlanders.

Fagan’s resignation was announced Thursday by Radford Athletics, ending a successful tenure that saw the program return to prominence in the Big South Conference. Fagan was hired in July 2024 as the 11th head coach in program history after previous stops at Emmanuel College and the College of Central Florida.

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During his first season in 2025, Fagan guided Radford to a 30-26 overall record and a 14-4 mark in Big South play, helping the Highlanders capture the conference regular-season championship. He was named Big South Coach of the Year following the season.

The Highlanders followed with another strong campaign in 2026, finishing with 24 victories and a top-three conference finish while facing one of the toughest schedules in the Big South. Radford earned notable wins over Liberty, UConn, Boston College and Campbell, while pitcher Dakota Redmon repeated as the conference’s Pitcher of the Year.

In two seasons under Fagan, Radford earned multiple all-conference selections, player-of-the-year awards and national recognition in the D1 Softball Mid-Major rankings. The program also saw significant facility improvements, including the addition of a new turf field and videoboard at Radford Softball Stadium.

Before arriving at Radford, Fagan compiled a 121-96 record in four seasons at Emmanuel College and built one of the nation’s top junior college programs at the College of Central Florida. Prior to his softball coaching career, he played defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers and was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams.