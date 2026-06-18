STATE HONORS | Salem’s Parker, E.C. Glass’ Ranuska earn top lax awards

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League has announced its 2026 Class 4 All-State Boys Lacrosse Team, with Salem senior attackman Dallas Parker being named Player of the Year and EC Glass head coach Eddie Ranuska earning Coach of the Year honors.

Parker capped a standout career by leading Salem to a state runner-up finish and becoming the first boys lacrosse player in program history to earn VHSL state player of the year honors.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound attackman set a Salem single-season record with 113 points, including 54 goals and 59 assists. His point total ranks tied for ninth in VHSL history, while his 59 assists are seventh-most all-time in the state record book.

A Virginia Tech signee, Parker finished his career with 225 points on 119 goals and 106 assists. In addition to his state honor, he was named a USA Lacrosse Academic All-American, earned Region 4D Player of the Year recognition and was selected to the All-Timesland first team for the second consecutive season.

Ranuska guided EC Glass to a 16-3 record and the program’s second state championship this spring. The Hilltoppers captured the Class 4 title with a 10-8 victory over defending state champion Salem in the championship game.

Since taking over the program, Ranuska has built one of Virginia’s most successful boys lacrosse programs. In addition to state titles in 2018 and 2026, the Hilltoppers finished as state runners-up in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Ranuska has accumulated 207 career victories during his tenure.

An eight-time regional coach of the year, Ranuska also has been named a USA Lacrosse area coach of the year four times, including after the 2026 season.

State runner-up Salem led the area contingent with seven first-team all-state selections, including Class 4 Player of the Year Dallas Parker. The Spartans also placed Wade Marble, Ronnie Frith, Carson Garland, Oliver Farber and Richard Hof on the first team. State champion E.C. Glass was represented by first-team selections Landry McCall, Charlie Landes, Jude Haske and William Hooper. Jefferson Forest senior attackman Robert Vossen and William Byrd senior midfielder Justyn Rozenboom earned second-team honors, while Blacksburg junior faceoff specialist Granger Tucker was named to the second team.