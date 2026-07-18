Shorebirds top RidgeYaks in 14-11 scoring fest

SALEM, Va. – The Delmarva Shorebirds built an early six-run lead and withstood a late Salem comeback to defeat the RidgeYaks 14-11 on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field in the opener of a three-game series.

Delmarva broke the game open with an eight-run fifth inning, turning a one-run deficit into a 10-3 advantage. Jordan Sanchez added a solo home run in the sixth and a two-run double in the ninth to help the Shorebirds maintain control.

The RidgeYaks rallied with three runs in the ninth, highlighted by Louis Andujar’s three-run homer, but Luis Beltrán recorded the final two outs to end the comeback.

Franklin Primera went 4 for 4 with four runs scored to lead Salem offensively. Avinson Pinto finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two doubles, while Anderson Fermin drove in three runs. Andujar finished with four RBIs.

Jay Allmer (1-5) took the loss after allowing seven runs during Delmarva’s decisive fifth inning. Stephen Still (2-4) earned the win for the Shorebirds.

The teams continue the series Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field. Left-hander Ethan Walker is scheduled to start for Salem.