Hokies, coming off strong effort, aim to show consistency

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Alan Tisdale #34 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with teammates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 42-35 at Hard Rock Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It's a goal that Virginia Tech tries to meet each week -- be a consistent football team. Last week, the Hokies were challenged by the coaching staff and responded with a big road win over Miami. Now they hope to build on that as they prepare to host their second FCS opponent this season, Rhode Island.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker is coming off his first career start, where he grabbed the attention of fans and the coaching staff-- who put together an effective game plan for the redshirt sophomore.

"He was poised and executed and handled the operation, the shot clock and all those little things that are involved in games that you don't see in practice," said offensive coordinator Brad Cornelson.

"Push, push and push and strain our bodies and minds to not stoop to a complacent level and just keep striving to get better," Hooker said.

The Hokies' secondary is coming off one of its strongest performances also, where it forced four first-quarter turnovers. They'll need that same tenacity this week against the Rams who tout two of the best receivers in all the FCS in Aaron Parker and Isaiah Coulter.

"We're going to have to play great football on the back end and that's today's game. There's a fine line, in particular, with the skill positions nowadays," said defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

The Hokies hold an 8-1 record under coach Justin Fuente against nonconference opponents. Kickoff on Saturday is at 4 p.m. at Lane Stadium.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.