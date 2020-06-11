VHSL to allow sports practices starting June 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – High school athletes will soon be able to have practices.

Starting June 15, schools can begin out-of-season practices; however, before these can happen, schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining compliance with Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies.

By a majority vote taken Wednesday, the VHSL Executive Committee reinstated the out-of-season practice rule, 27-7-1, and suspended the summer “dead period” for all athletic teams during the week of June 29 through July 4. This only applies to 2020.

“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction."

The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) is completing work on the VHSL Guidelines for Reopening Sports/Activities.

Right now, the committee is finalizing the document to ensure it’s in alignment with guidelines released by the Governor’s “Return to School Plan” as well as the VDH and the CDC.