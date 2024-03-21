Hokies’ Liz Kitley out of the NCAA tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Devastating news for Hokie fans - Virginia Tech basketball standout Liz Kitley will not be playing in the 2024 NCAA tournament.

This comes after the 11th-ranked Hokies’ two-time ACC Player of the Year suffered a non-contact knee injury in which she tore her ACL, forcing her to exit Virginia Tech’s loss at Virginia earlier this month.

“On March 3rd, I suffered a knee injury that is keeping me out of this year’s NCAA tournament,” Kitley said in an Instagram post. “This is not at all how I anticipated ending this year with my team, but I’m so proud of all of our accomplishments, and I’m excited to see my girls continue to compete. Thank you to all of Hokie Nation for being so supportive during this tough time. I’m looking forward to making a strong comeback.”

This marks the end of her basketball career at Virginia Tech.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks said the team will continue offering its support and will be praying for her well-being.

“We’re just praying for her and her mental health right now, and she’s still a part of what we do and she’s big in what we’ve done. So, heartfelt, you know, just goes out to her, because everything that she’s done for this program and everything that she will continue to do through her legacy. So, right now our prayers are just up for her.”

The Hokies’ women will kick off the NCAA Tournament on Friday for a first-round matchup at 3:30 p.m. against No. 13-seeded Marshall.

