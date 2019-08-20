What's News Today: August 20, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Vinton Town Council will review the town's noise ordinance. It's looking to update it to match the current economic and cultural climate. The town's noise restrictions currently begin at 9 p.m. It's looking to change that to 10 p.m. Council could take action on the proposed changes next month.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will discuss the Ferrum Village Area Plan. It provides a blueprint for investment over the next several years, in an effort to create a stronger sense of community, support economic development and enhance community well-being.

Botetourt County holds a groundbreaking for the new Colonial Elementary School. The county decided to build a new school to replace the 80 year old facility.

The CEO of Lynchburg based BWX Technologies will present at the National Space Council today. Vice President Mike Pence will chair the meeting. The council looks at the government's efforts at deep space exploration, cooperation with international partners and strengthening commercial space leadership.

