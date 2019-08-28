What's News Today: Future of education, looking to the future

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The City of Lynchburg's Task Force on the Future of Education meets today. City Council formed the group to plan for the future. It will look at deteriorating schools, the achievement gap, staffing, declining enrollment and post-graduation opportunities. The task force hopes to present its final plan by November of next year. If you want to attend, today's meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor's School.

The town of Christiansburg wants your thoughts as it looks to the future. There's a public meeting tonight where you can give your thoughts about what you want to see in different parts of town, including downtown. You can give your thoughts at a public meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at Recreation Center. There's also a survey online.

Kroger and Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley will celebrate homeowners at "Happy Homes, Full Fridges." Each homeowner, who has worked with Habitat will receive a $100 Kroger gift card.

If you travel Tenth Street in downtown Lynchburg, you'll need to find an alternate route. Starting today, it will be closed between Main and Commerce Streets. Appalachian Power crews will install new underground equipment. The road is expected to reopen September 16th.

The United Way of the New River Valley will recognize the people who have supported the organization and the community. It will hold its annual Awards Event and Employee Coordinator luncheon this afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.