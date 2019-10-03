What's News Today: October 3, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

We will learn the state of the Town of Christiansburg at a breakfast this morning. The mayor, town manager and assistant town manager will talk about accomplishments made during the past year and look at goals for the future.

The push for passenger rail in the New River Valley continues tonight at a Legislative Reception. Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine is the keynote speaker. The event begins at 5:30 tonight at Great Road on Main in Christiansburg.

DMV Connect services return to Lynchburg City Hall today. DMV Connect allows you to do perform some transactions, including drivers' licenses and ID cards, car titles and registrations. It will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A new dialysis facility comes to Covington. There's an open house today at Fresenius Kidney Care starting at 11:30 a.m. The facility can treat up to 30 patients a week. Nearly 19,000 Virginians are on dialysis.

A discussion in Lynchburg aims to eliminate racial disparity in the maternal mortality rate in the Commonwealth. The Department of Health and Human Resources is holding discussions this month, bringing together community organizations, health groups and hospitals to help improve outcomes. Feedback from these discussion will help develop a five-year strategic plan.

Do some shopping tonight and help local non-profits. Shop at the Fall for Local Night Market while sipping rose petal champagne and looking at products from 20 local businesses. Proceeds from the event will benefit Angels of Assisi and Women in Hemp. Slide your credit cards tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shenandoah Club.

A Pittsylvania County woman will be presented the Carnegie Medal tonight for saving a man from a burning car last October. Perneice White is a member of the Gretna Rescue Squad. She saved a life, while off duty. When going home from work, she saw a pickup truck on fire. She did not have burning vehicle experience, but jumped into action, pulling a man out of the car. He died three days later. 18 people were given the award for risking their lives to save others.

