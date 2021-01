Screenshot taken from the VDOT camera at mile marker 132 on Interstate 81 at 5:54 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Traffic is currently at a complete stand-still on part of Interstate 81 following a tractor-trailer crash on Wednesday evening.

All southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 132.9, which is just north of the Dixie Caverns exit.

VDOT reports that as of 5:39 p.m., traffic backups are 1.5 miles.

Both Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and Virginia State Police are responding to the crash.

Below is an approximate location of the crash: