WEATHER HOMESCHOOL: Episode 1 with Chris Michaels
In the first episode of Weather Homeschool, Chris explains the basics behind fronts and high and low pressure systems.
ROANOKE, Va. – Earlier in the week, I proposed the idea that we do educational weather videos for students who are currently out of school. The response on Facebook was overwhelming.
Without further adieu, here’s Episode 1. Next week, we’ll dive into tornadoes, hurricanes, wind, hail and storms. Be looking out for these videos before Noon each day.
