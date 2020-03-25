WEATHER HOMESCHOOL Episode 4: Hurricanes
We show you how hurricanes form, why they’re named and how you can measure wind with a few simple items lying around the house.
ROANOKE, Va. – When I visit schools, I am most often asked about tornadoes and hurricanes. We talked about tornadoes in Episode 2.
Now, we talk about hurricanes. We’ll show you how they form, why they’re named and how you can measure wind with just a few things lying around the house.
If you have any weather questions or something specific you want us to cover in next week’s Weather Homeschool, send me a message.
