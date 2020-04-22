WEATHER HOMESCHOOL Episode 8: Making our own (artificial) snow

ROANOKE, Va. – Using baking soda and shaving cream, we attempt to make our own snow. However, we would have done things a little differently.

• We would’ve added a little more baking soda.

• We should have either a) frozen the mixture or b) frozen the baking soda for an extended period of time before adding the shaving cream.

Give this a try, and let us know if it works for you! You can send a picture or video to me. My contact information is listed below.