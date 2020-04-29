WEATHER HOMESCHOOL Episode 9: How to make a cloud in a jar

ROANOKE, Va. – In order to make a cloud in a jar, you need a few simple things. First, you need...a jar. Make sure you fill it up about halfway with very hot water. Once you do that, take a few ice cubes and put them on top of the jar’s lid.

Make sure you wait a few minutes. This is where I made a mistake!

The hot water at the bottom rises into the cooler air from the ice cubes, and condensation begins. However, in order to get a cloud you need to add hairspray. The hairspray acts as different particles that condensed droplets can latch onto.

Then, you have your cloud!

Give it a try, and let me know if it works for you by contacting me below!