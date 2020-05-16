Tropical Depression Arthur forms off the coast of eastern Florida

ROANOKE, Va. – According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Arthur has formed of the coast of east-central Florida this afternoon.

The tropical depression is currently producing sustained winds of 35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. The pressure of the system is 1008 mb.

The storm will follow a path along the east coast over the coming days.

T.D. Arthur

A tropical storm watch has been issued along the North Carolina coast.