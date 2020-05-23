Tracking river levels and fog, but overall, a pleasant holiday weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – River levels remain our top concern as we start the long, holiday weekend. Many rivers have come down from their crests, but we’re still tracking the Dan River at Danville, Paces and South Boston, as well as the Roanoke River at Altavista, Brookneal and Randolph. Minor to moderate flooding will be possible at all of those locations this weekend.

Southside river levels (WSLS)

All the moisture from the rain has soaked into the ground, and with winds weakening overnight, we’ve seen dense fog develop this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the bulk of our viewing area until 10 a.m. Give yourself some extra time and don’t use your high beams if you’re starting your Saturday on the roads.

Saturday morning fog alerts (WSLS)

We shouldn’t add too much rain this weekend, as daily storm chances stay low at 20 to 30 percent. Sunday looks to be the wettest day, but most of the storm activity stays in the mountains.

Future Tracker Sunday 3 p.m. (WSLS)

After such a wet and chilly week, I think many of you will notice the warmth this weekend. Today appears to be the warmest day with some spots reaching the mid 80s. We stay above average for highs through the holiday on Monday. Great weather to get outside for some grilling!