Feeling great the next couple of days, but summery heat makes a comeback soon

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s cold front is well to the east this morning and a large center of high pressure is moving in from the northwest.

Cooler, drier air will filter in through the day and you’re likely to notice how good it feels outside!

Not only will it feel good, but it will also look very nice as the sinking air from the high pressure inhibits cloud cover and provides plenty of sunshine.

Sunday planner (WSLS)

The high pressure will be right on top of us Monday and we’ll see similar conditions to kick off the month of June.

As that system shifts to the southeast and offshore, temperatures will skyrocket for the middle of the week. We could see our first 90 degree day of the season on Wednesday!

5 day high temperature trend (WSLS)

It appears the big summer heat will be with us for quite some time as the Climate Prediction Center is projecting a 60 to 70 percent chance of above average temperatures through June 9. We’ll likely see plenty of 80s and 90s for highs and 60s and 70s for lows through that timeframe.

6-10 day temperature outlook (WSLS)

As temperatures warm and moisture levels rise later this week, we’ll have enough fuel for storms along a frontal boundary.

Thursday through Saturday will feature 30 to 40 percent chances for storms, mainly in the afternoons. Luckily, we’ll be dry up to that point, a much-needed break after all the wet weather during May.