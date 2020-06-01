73ºF

Tropical Depression 3 forms on the first day of Atlantic hurricane season

We’re tracking a disturbance that could become our third named storm of the young season

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Satellite image showing Tropical Depression 3 in the Bay of Campeche
Satellite image showing Tropical Depression 3 in the Bay of Campeche (WSLS)

BAY OF CAMPECHE – Despite two preseason tropical storms (Arthur and Bertha), Atlantic hurricane season did not officially begin until Monday.

It’s a busy first day of the season for forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami as they have begun issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 3.

Tropical Depression 3 information
Tropical Depression 3 information (WSLS)

The disturbance was once known as Tropical Storm Amanda and was being tracked as part of the Eastern Pacific hurricane basin. Amanda moved over land and dissipated, but its remnants have reorganized into a tropical depression. If the disturbance can strengthen into a tropical storm or hurricane, it will be known as “Cristobal.”

2020 Atlantic basin hurricane names
2020 Atlantic basin hurricane names (WSLS)

Model data does not have a good handle on where this disturbance may go, but areas along the Gulf Coast like Texas and Louisiana will be watching closely.

Tropical Depression 3 forecast track
Tropical Depression 3 forecast track (WSLS)

This hurricane season is likely to be an active one. Forecasters at Colorado State University, NC State University and NOAA are all predicting “above-normal” numbers of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.

NOAA hurricane season forecast
NOAA hurricane season forecast (WSLS)

