ROANOKE, Va. – According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm Fay formed about 40 miles off the coast of North Carolina around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday. This makes Fay the earliest “F” storm to form in history.

Tropics

Fay will continue to track north over the coming days and will likely remain a tropical storm through Saturday morning. This brings the threat for flash flooding and rip currents along the coast over the coming days.