Wrapping up a record-breaking month

ROANOKE, Va. – July has been an incredible month across southwest Virginia. We’ve not only experienced the longest heat wave on record in Roanoke at 29 days straight, but it’s also been one of the hottest July’s on record for many of us!

July Stats

For the first time since late June, temperatures will run below average in the middle 80s! This is where our temperatures are supposed to be for this time of the year.

Temperature Trend

We do have another round of showers and thunderstorms on the way for this afternoon. We’ll be breaking down the timing of this system, along with the biggest threats on 10 News.

Future Tracker

We’ve also been keeping an eye on the tropics as Hurricane Isaias continues to track closer toward the east coast. Isaias became a hurricane early Friday morning leading to a hurricane warning for the Bahama Islands.

Hurricane Isaias (as of 2 a.m.)

It may be hard to believe, but August begins tomorrow! This time of year our average high is in the mid to upper 80s. By the end of August, our average will be in the middle 80s. Not a significant drop in temperatures, but we’ll be that much closer to fall!