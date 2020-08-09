Numerous reports of shaking in southwest Virginia after earthquake in North Carolina

SPARTA, N.C. – The United States Geologic Survey (USGS) reports a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sparta, North Carolina at 8:07 a.m. Sunday morning.

It was the strongest quake in North Carolina in more than 100 years. There was a 5.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Skyland, NC in 1916.

The seismograph at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg recorded the earthquake’s shaking.

Sunday morning seismograph showing Sunday's earthquake (Virginia Tech)

We’ve received numerous calls to our newsroom with reports of shaking in Galax, Bedford, Martinsville and elsewhere around our viewing area.

If you felt it, you can report the shaking to the USGS here.

The USGS says there are likely to be aftershocks this week, but only a four percent chance of anything stronger than Sunday morning’s earthquake.