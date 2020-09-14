Tracking two shots of fall air this week; Sally to bring rain too

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Sunday’s warm-up, Monday will be very similar. High temperatures reach about 80-85° with a spotty shower or storm possible. As a front clears the area, humidity levels will gradually drop throughout the day.

Hour by hour humidity for Monday 9/14/2020

This will set us up with a beautiful evening and even nicer Tuesday! High temperatures will be in the 70s with sunshine and low humidity. This comes after a lot of us start in the 50s.

Humidity levels drop midweek and rise later on

We’ll start in the 50s again Wednesday with moisture levels increasing late Wednesday into Thursday. This comes as we track Tropical Storm Sally, which will likely become a hurricane Monday. The storm makes landfall near southeast Louisiana Tuesday morning and slowly moves through the Gulf states the rest of this week. They are going to get a ton of rain out of this storm.

Sunday's 11 p.m. track for Tropical Storm Sally

Sally will weaken considerably before having any impact on us Thursday and Friday. As a cold front approaches from the north, it will influence where the remnants of Sally go. The farther south the storm tracks, the less rain we see late Thursday into Friday. The farther north it tracks, the more rain we get during that time frame.

At the moment, the chance for 1-2″ of rain is a little higher south of U.S. 460. We’ll keep you posted to any wobbles or changes in the track in the coming days. In any case, severe weather and/or wind damage is unlikely.

Tracking Sally this Thursday and Friday

After the front and Sally’s remnants move east, we are in for a real authentic shot of fall weather. We’re talking highs in the 60s and 70s this coming weekend with lows at night in the 40s and 50s.

FutureTracker for the weekend of 9/19 and 9/20/2020

We might need to put a Pumpkin Spice Watch in effect!