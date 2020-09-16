Smoke from western wildfires makes for eerie sunset past two evenings

ROANOKE, Va. – As we wrote about Tuesday, smoke from the wildfires out west made its way to our sky. This, thankfully, has not had a negative impact on our health or air quality. It is, however, creating more haze in the sky and preventing us from heating up much.

The smoke particles are also enough to block out a portion’s of the sun’s light, which creates for an eerie and odd-looking sunset. Several of your pictures in the gallery below show that.

