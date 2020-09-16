48ºF

Weather

Smoke from western wildfires makes for eerie sunset past two evenings

Dense smoke thousands of feet above us filtered out the sun at sunset

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: sunset, Wildfires, smoke, your local weather authority

ROANOKE, Va. – As we wrote about Tuesday, smoke from the wildfires out west made its way to our sky. This, thankfully, has not had a negative impact on our health or air quality. It is, however, creating more haze in the sky and preventing us from heating up much.

The smoke particles are also enough to block out a portion’s of the sun’s light, which creates for an eerie and odd-looking sunset. Several of your pictures in the gallery below show that.

If you have any pictures of the hazy sunset, send them to us via Pin It. You can also send them my way on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: