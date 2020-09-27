Trending warmer before a pair of fronts causes temperatures to dive later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Residual moisture from Friday’s rain has caused fog to develop, just like we saw on Saturday morning. The fog appears to be thickest in Southside and the Lynchburg area this morning, slightly different than what we saw yesterday when it was centered in the New River Valley and Highlands.

If you’re getting out on the roads early this morning, be mindful of the possibility of reduced visibility.

Driving in fog tips (WSLS)

After the fog lifts, we expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout your Sunday. The warming trend continues as many locations rise to the upper 70s or close to 80 degrees. The Highlands will be our warmest region today, while the New River Valley will be our coolest.

Today's forecast (WSLS)

We’re watching a pair of fronts as we head into the new work week. There’s a possibility for a few showers and/or thunderstorms ahead of the first front on Monday. We’ll also keep the warmth around tomorrow.

Future Tracker Monday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

The first front passes through the area Tuesday, which coincides with our best chance of rain over the next seven days. We’ll see a dip in temperatures as a result.

A second front arrives Thursday. Behind that front, temperatures will go even cooler. We expect highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s into next weekend!