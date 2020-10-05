Big warm-up precedes remnant rain from tropical system

ROANOKE, Va. – We pick up right where we left off after a beautiful fall weekend! A weak cold front passed by overnight, giving us just a few clouds to start out with Monday. Sunshine increases, making for a perfect day to take the dog for a walk. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the area.

Dog-walking forecast for Monday, 10/5/2020

High pressure sits overhead, which is the reason for the increase in sunshine. This will also keep the sky clear overnight into Tuesday morning.

High pressure camps out over the area into Tuesday morning

A sky without clouds is like a bed without a blanket. Expect low temperatures overnight to fall into the low to mid 40s by first thing Tuesday morning.

Overnight temperatures heading into Tuesday morning

We’ll start out chilly Tuesday morning, but highs will eventually make their way into the low to mid 70s. Make sure to wear layers! By Wednesday, a wind coming down the slopes will turn gusty at times.

What a downsloping wind means for us Wednesday afternoon

This will compress the air and put high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the Roanoke Valley, lower elevations of the Highlands, the Lynchburg area and Southside. What goes up must come down. A cold front moves in Thursday, with temperatures gradually decreasing throughout the rest of the week.

High temperature trend from 10/5-10/9/2020

By Friday, we will need to keep a close eye on what will likely be Hurricane Delta. The Gulf Coast, which has taken blow after blow this hurricane season, is once again a target. Exactly where this system goes and how strong it will be over land will determine how much rain and wind we see by Saturday.

What we're tracking by Friday, 10/9/2020