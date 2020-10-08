Bright & warm before Delta’s remnants bring rain at times this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A stretch of bright, sunny days continues into Thursday, thanks to high pressure being in control of our weather. This will keep temperatures in the low to mid 70s in the New River Valley and Highlands. The rest of the area will be in the 70s to near 80° once more.

Forecast high temperatures for Thursday, 10/8/2020

Clouds increase Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta, as the storm makes landfall in Louisiana. By Saturday, we’ll see a few showers start out in the mountains in the morning. There will likely be a break before rain turns more widespread Saturday night and Sunday.

Weekend plans for Friday, 10/9/2020, through Sunday, 10/11/2020

Come Saturday, Delta will still be well to our south and west. A southeast wind going up the mountains, will favor parts of our area for some generally lighter rain. There will likely be a break during the afternoon. If you can, hold off on canceling plans but have a Plan B instead.

What We're Tracking by midday Saturday

We expect the heaviest and most widespread rain with Delta to come Sunday. Sunday looks like a cleaning, napping, cuddling, movie-watching, book-reading kind of day.

Rain totals will likely be around 1-2″ widespread with some higher totals along the spine of the Blue Ridge Parkway. This could lead to localized flooding of poor drainage areas and perhaps some streams and creeks too. Most of us will be too cool and stable for severe weather to happen. If we get a little warmer near the NC-VA line, we could see a storm or two try to spin up briefly.

Storm impacts from Delta the weekend of 10/9-10/11/2020