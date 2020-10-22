Late summer-like warmth continues...until Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Weather whiplash is a thing, and we’re definitely familiar with it this week. From frost this past weekend to near-record warmth Wednesday, we’re all kinds of confused.

Our stretch of unseasonable warmth, however, continues through at least Friday. In fact, Thursday’s warmth will fall short of the day’s records by a few degrees. Most of us top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon.

Forecast temperatures compared to records for Thursday, 10/22/2020

At night, we should have enough clear sky to work with. Make sure to look up toward the moon. It will be in a triangle with Jupiter and Saturn!

Triangle in space Thursday night

We’ll keep the warmth around Friday and through most of Saturday too. By Saturday, we’ll be tracking a front that slowly inches its way closer to our area. This will be just enough to produce some showers (and a few rumbles of thunder) during the afternoon.

FutureTracker - Saturday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic states

Some of this will linger into the night mainly south of U.S. 460, as our front is pressed south. High pressure settles into Ontario, Vermont and New Hampshire. This will direct the wind out of the northeast, wedging some clouds, cooler air, drizzle and light rain into the region Sunday.

What the wedge means by Sunday, 10/25/2020

Daytime temperatures may only be in the 50s Sunday. By early next week, we’ll break out of the wedge and warm back up a bit. A front to our west will determine rain chances for our area.