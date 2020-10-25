2020 ties 2005 as most active season as Tropical Storm Zeta forms

MIAMI, Fl. – One of the most active seasons in the tropics (by some metrics) continues as Tropical Storm Zeta became the latest named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm formed around 2 a.m. Sunday. As of 8 a.m., it’s just barely at tropical storm status with 40 mph winds and it’s not moving at all.

Tropical Storm Zeta satellite and current data (8 a.m. Sunday) (WSLS)

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has now tied 2005 with 27 named storms. By other metrics, 2005 still tops the list with more hurricanes, more major storms and more Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE). 2005′s strongest storm, Wilma, was also stronger than this year’s strongest, Laura.

2005 vs. 2020 in the Atlantic basin (WSLS)

There are still 37 days left in hurricane season and 68 in 2020 as a whole, so there’s a good chance we’ll see at least one more named storm to break the record. The next name on the Greek alphabet is “Eta.”

2020 storm names - Greek alphabet (WSLS)

After Zeta makes landfall somewhere on the Gulf Coast, it will potentially throw some remnant rain our way. It’s a complicated set-up with another storm system in the mix for the late-work week timeframe. Be sure to check back to this article and to Your Local Weather Authority’s forecasts for updates.