Soggy and cool conditions persist through your Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – While some of you may have experienced spotty showers during the daytime Saturday, most of us stayed dry. However, the rain got much more widespread starting in the evening and it’s continued through the overnight.

Martinsville is the big winner for rain so far with Lynchburg and Roanoke not far behind. Let us know how much you have in your rain gauge!

Rainfall totals so far this weekend (as of 5 a.m. Sunday) (WSLS)

The wettest part of your Sunday will be the morning as showers continue to roll through. The main batch of rain may be gone for the afternoon and evening, but our “wedge” set-up keeps clouds and drizzle overhead.

Today's chance of rain (WSLS)

The wedge will also keep temperatures down as chilly air coming down from a New England high pressure system gets trapped against our mountains.

The daily climate report will say we hit highs in the 60s, but those have already happened (around midnight). Look for stagnant temperatures in the 50s for most of the day, with some spots potentially in the upper 40s.

Today's hourly temperature planner (WSLS)

The weather improves through the early stages of the work week, with warmer temperatures and drier conditions.

We will have to keep our eye on the tropics for later in the week as whatever is left of Tropical Storm Zeta could combine with a complex storm system. Right now, we’re forecasting wet weather from Wednesday night to Friday morning, but that is subject to change.