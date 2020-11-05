T-shirt time! Longest November warm streak since ‘05 taking shape

ROANOKE, Va. – For the past several days, including Thursday, we’ve gone through the confusing combination of chilly mornings and warmer afternoons. If you’re like me, you’ve probably forgotten a coat at work/school.

We start Thursday with the heat on in the car. Temperatures first thing in the morning start in the 30s and 40s, but they’ll rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon.

Commute forecast for Thursday, 11/5/2020

Nighttime lows will slowly creep up, as daytime temperatures continue to peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s through at least next Monday. The reason for that is high pressure over most of the eastern U.S.

How far above or below average temperatures will be through Sunday

This keeps the jet stream (our storm track and cold air source) blocked north and west of here. High temperatures in the Roanoke Valley will be at or above 70° through Sunday and possibly into next week.

The last time we had six straight days of 70° warmth in November was back in 2005.

Last six day streak of 70°+ warmth in November

2005 was an extremely active tropical season, which can also be said about the 2020 season.

Eta is currently a tropical depression over Central America, but it will emerge into the Caribbean within the next 1-2 days. From there, it will move toward Cuba and then stall near Florida through early next week.

The storm will be sandwiched between high pressure off the East Coast and low pressure to the west, causing it to meander somewhere near Florida through next week. Eventually, a cold front will pick the storm up and move it north late next week/next weekend. The farther west that happens, the wetter we’ll be. The farther east that happens, the drier we’ll be.

Where Eta goes late next week

Stay tuned for updates on Eta and other systems to come through prior to it.