Cold start to your Thursday before a big warm up!

ROANOKE, Va. – Brr!!

We are beginning our Thursday off with temperatures near and below freezing! You’ll definitely want to use the seat heater for your morning commute!

Morning Commute

Winds will continue to stay fairly calm throughout the day as they come in from the south. This will help keep our wind chill values slightly warmer than in recent days.

Today's Winds

Although we are starting off very cold, temperatures will warm up nicely today. This afternoon, temperatures will be running seasonal for late November.

Hourly Planner

We have beautiful weather in the days ahead. High pressure will continue to bring beautiful, clear skies through the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 60s and even lower 70s by Friday and Saturday. It’s the perfect weekend to put up you Christmas decorations!