Slick spots possible Thursday after Wednesday’s wintry slop

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Wednesday’s combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow, parts of the area are under a Freezing Fog Advisory. This could lead to additional icy spots on roads, bridges, overpasses, handrails, etc.

A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for most areas south of U.S. 460. This is exactly as it sounds. Fog that forms when temperatures are below freezing can lead to more icing on roads, power lines, handrails, etc. pic.twitter.com/ZODgoDUHDI — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) December 17, 2020

Aside from that, slick spots will be possible during the morning commute. Temperatures do rise above freezing Thursday, with more clouds west and more sun east.

Hourly planner for Thursday, 12/17/2020

We’ll be in the 20s Friday and Saturday mornings before climbing into the 40s each afternoon. A few stray showers will be possible early Sunday and again Monday, with a subtle warming trend into the first half of next week.

It seems contradictory, since Monday is the first official day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Winter solstice - 2020

Looking ahead to next week, all pieces of forecast data show a strong cold front moving toward the region. It’s likely that we see rain on Christmas Eve. Early indications show colder air coming in by Christmas with possibly some snow on the west-facing slopes.

What we're tracking by Christmas of 2020

This is traditionally where the better chance of a White Christmas is anyways.

Historical odds of a White Christmas in all five zones

Rarely do we have one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Odds are low in 2020 as well...for now. Stay tuned for updates.