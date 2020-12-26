Chilly sunshine carries us through the final weekend of 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and a belated Merry Christmas to you!

It appears the price we paid for our White Christmas is some frigid cold as some are waking up to wind chills below zero this morning! Please remember to dress warmly as you’re starting this final weekend of 2020.

Here are some tips on how you can beat the cold temperatures.

Cold weather safety tips (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll warm up to the 30s and low 40s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

It will feel more comfortable Sunday and Monday as temperatures moderate some. You can expect highs 5-10 degrees above-average.

A Monday cold front won’t bring any precipitation, but it could give us extra clouds and another dip in temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday.

5 day temperature trend (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The strongest system of the week will come New Year’s Eve, which you may have heard some early buzz about on social media.

Unfortunately for snow lovers, it appears temperatures will be too warm for wintry weather, but we’ll see rain to ring in 2021.

What we're tracking around New Year's (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Models are indicating that this could be a heavy rain-maker.

It’s already the wettest year on record in Roanoke and Lynchburg, as well as a top-5 wettest year in Blacksburg and Danville, so we’re just running up the score to end 2020.