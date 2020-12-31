Yuck! Cold rain develops New Year’s Day; temperature roller coaster continues

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve finally made it to the end of 2020, and the weather is giving us a little bit of a treat. Despite clouds at times on New Year’s Eve, high temperatures will reach 55-60°!

As the ball drops on what has been a hellacious year, temperatures will be in the 40s with a few light showers possible.

New Year's Eve forecast - 2020

Just like the New Year’s ball, temperatures will drop on New Year’s Day. Our high will come after midnight with afternoon temperatures in the 30s, thanks to high pressure northeast wedging cooler air against our mountains.

Hourly planner for New Year's Day 2021

As that’s happening, rain will gradually spread over the region. It may even be cold enough before 2 p.m. for a few pockets of freezing rain in some higher elevations.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. New Year's Day

Rain gradually turns more widespread throughout the day, and it could become heavy at times too. Rain totals will mostly fall between the 0.5″ to 1.5″ range.

FutureTracker - 6 p.m. New Year's Day

By Saturday, a warming breeze out of the west develops. This will push temperatures into the low to mid 60s for most of the region! Early January will feel like early November for just a day.

5-day high temperature trend through 1/4/2021

Rain returns Sunday morning, with temperatures coming down just a touch. We’ll be in the 50s for much of next week.