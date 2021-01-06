Wintry weather to slowly move in during the day Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Since last weekend, Your Local Weather Authority has been tracking the potential for wintry weather this Friday.

The closer we get, the clearer the storm comes into view.

Totals

This is what everyone wants to know whenever the ‘s’ word is mentioned and it just so happens to be the most difficult thing to forecast.

Our storm system is undercutting us to the south, meaning it’s not riding up the coastline or coming straight from the Gulf. That means there will likely be a cutoff between snow on the ground and not much. That said, there isn’t much to the north that’s stopping it from throwing moisture our way.

We think there’s enough moisture to reach the area, with our highest totals close to the North Carolina-Virginia line and close to US-221/I-77.

Snow accumulation forecast for Friday, 1/8/2021 as of Thursday, 1/7/2021

Two to 4 inches of snow is forecast for areas like Danville, Martinsville, Stuart, Floyd, Galax, Hillsville, and Independence. Higher totals will be possible for areas like Troutdale and perhaps Rural Retreat.

A coating to 2 inches of snow is possible in Altavista, Smith Mountain Lake, Rocky Mount, parts of Roanoke County, Blacksburg, Pearisburg, Bland and Pulaski. The reason for this range is that this is a battleground area.

How far does the moisture make it? Will the snow be heavy enough during the daylight hours to overcome a somewhat-warm ground?

Heading farther north to Lynchburg, Botetourt, New Castle and the Highlands, the forecast is for 0 to 1 inch of snow. If moisture spreads north and overcomes some dry air at the surface, we could see some light accumulation up toward I-64.

Timing

It may very well be that some of us wake up Friday morning with not much going on.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Friday 1/8/2021

As we head toward midday and the early afternoon, the moisture begins to push slowly to the north. This may mix with rain in parts of the area at the beginning, before completely cooling the surface.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Friday 1/8/2021

After that, intermittent snow will continue throughout the day before tapering off near the North Carolina-Virginia line around midnight.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Friday 1/8/2021

By Saturday morning, our storm is likely going to be too far east to continue producing precipitation for us. Rather, we’ll see clouds decreasing throughout the day.

Whatever snow is on the ground will begin to melt, thanks to sun and daytime temperatures above freezing.

Shaded areas that see snow Friday will likely hold onto it for a little while longer.

Impacts

Given our forecast (as of Thursday morning), it’s possible that we see school schedule changes and snow on roads especially in parts of the New River Valley and in Southside. While this will be what we consider a wet snow, we don’t anticipate widespread power outages. The air from top to bottom in the atmosphere will be near or below freezing, so we don’t expect any freezing rain/icing issues.

Storm threats for Friday, 1/8/2021

Download our weather app on your Apple or Android device for the latest forecast updates and/or changes.