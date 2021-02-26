Limited winter weather late Friday before 60s, 70s return Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a stretch of beautiful weather, Friday will look a little more bleak. Clouds stay put throughout the day, keeping temperatures steady. Most of us will be in the low to mid 40s.
As you head above the 2,500 foot level, the air gets cold enough to support light snow and/or ice accumulation late in the afternoon and evening. That’s why you may have gotten a notification about a Winter Weather Advisory.
For most of us, we’ll see rain increasing through the afternoon and evening before becoming more hit-or-miss at night.
Another wave of rain pushes through the area during the first half of the day Saturday. Showers turn more hit-or-miss by the afternoon.
Don’t cancel weekend plans, but have a Plan B.
A warm front will lift north, keeping things mainly scattered in the afternoon. This warm front being so far north will allow things to warm up a lot Sunday. This will also delay the arrival of more widespread rain until later in the day.
As it stands now (Friday, 2/26/2021), Saturday’s afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday’s afternoon temperatures, however, could jump into the 60s and 70s!
