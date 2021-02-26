Limited winter weather late Friday before 60s, 70s return Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a stretch of beautiful weather, Friday will look a little more bleak. Clouds stay put throughout the day, keeping temperatures steady. Most of us will be in the low to mid 40s.

Hourly planner for Friday, 2/26/2021

As you head above the 2,500 foot level, the air gets cold enough to support light snow and/or ice accumulation late in the afternoon and evening. That’s why you may have gotten a notification about a Winter Weather Advisory.

Winter weather alerts for Friday, 2/26/2021

For most of us, we’ll see rain increasing through the afternoon and evening before becoming more hit-or-miss at night.

FutureTracker - late Friday afternoon

Another wave of rain pushes through the area during the first half of the day Saturday. Showers turn more hit-or-miss by the afternoon.

Don’t cancel weekend plans, but have a Plan B.

FutureTracker - Saturday morning

A warm front will lift north, keeping things mainly scattered in the afternoon. This warm front being so far north will allow things to warm up a lot Sunday. This will also delay the arrival of more widespread rain until later in the day.

What we're tracking by Sunday, 2/28/2021

As it stands now (Friday, 2/26/2021), Saturday’s afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday’s afternoon temperatures, however, could jump into the 60s and 70s!

Weekend forecast for 2/27 and 2/28/2021