Warm-up continues prior to the late week return of rain, storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a beautiful Easter weekend, we start Monday out on a comfortable note too. Sunshine and a little bit of a breeze will be enough to push afternoon temperatures up a few degrees compared to Easter Sunday.
Expect highs in the low to mid 70s across much of the area, which is roughly 10° above the mathematical average for early April.
This kind of warm-up will continue through midweek, as the wind starts moving out of the south and southwest.
By Wednesday, high temperatures could very well reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. While this isn’t record-breaking by any means, this will make things feel a bit like late May and early June.
By late Thursday and early Friday, we’ll be tracking a slow-moving area of low pressure to the west. This will throw moisture toward a front draped over the area. This will lead to rain, but it could also lead to a few stronger storms if we get warm enough Friday.
