Warm-up continues prior to the late week return of rain, storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a beautiful Easter weekend, we start Monday out on a comfortable note too. Sunshine and a little bit of a breeze will be enough to push afternoon temperatures up a few degrees compared to Easter Sunday.

Expect highs in the low to mid 70s across much of the area, which is roughly 10° above the mathematical average for early April.

Monday's high temperatures compared to the average

This kind of warm-up will continue through midweek, as the wind starts moving out of the south and southwest.

What we're tracking - Wednesday, April 7th, 2021

By Wednesday, high temperatures could very well reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. While this isn’t record-breaking by any means, this will make things feel a bit like late May and early June.

Wednesday's high temperatures compared to average

By late Thursday and early Friday, we’ll be tracking a slow-moving area of low pressure to the west. This will throw moisture toward a front draped over the area. This will lead to rain, but it could also lead to a few stronger storms if we get warm enough Friday.

Ad

What we're tracking - Friday, April 9th, 2021

Make sure to download our app to stay up to date on the latest forecasts and alerts.