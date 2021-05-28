Mostly Cloudy icon
68º

Weather

Strong storms Friday with a November feel by Sunday

The unofficial start to summer is going to feel more like the season of pumpkin spice

Chris Michaels
, Meteorologist

Tags: 
storms
,
severe weather
,
fall
,
november
,
your local weather authority
Tale of two seasons between Friday and the weekend
Tale of two seasons between Friday and the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Get ready for some big changes to our weather in the next few days.

It all starts with Friday, which will turn warm and sticky at times throughout the afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 70s in the higher elevations to upper 80s in parts of Southside.

High temperature forecast for Friday, May 28th, 2021

A few isolated storms will begin developing after 11 a.m. or Noon, riding northeast through parts of the NRV, Roanoke Valley and Highlands. It’s unlikely that these turn severe.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Friday

Pop-up storms continue throughout the afternoon, with the “main event” starting west of the Parkway after 4 p.m.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Friday

This will move east until about 9 p.m. before we quiet down for the evening.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: