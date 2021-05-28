Strong storms Friday with a November feel by Sunday

Tale of two seasons between Friday and the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Get ready for some big changes to our weather in the next few days.

It all starts with Friday, which will turn warm and sticky at times throughout the afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 70s in the higher elevations to upper 80s in parts of Southside.

High temperature forecast for Friday, May 28th, 2021

A few isolated storms will begin developing after 11 a.m. or Noon, riding northeast through parts of the NRV, Roanoke Valley and Highlands. It’s unlikely that these turn severe.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Friday

Pop-up storms continue throughout the afternoon, with the “main event” starting west of the Parkway after 4 p.m.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Friday

This will move east until about 9 p.m. before we quiet down for the evening.

